EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 272.5% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 14.9% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 117.4% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSAT opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $864,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,700,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,943.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,775,445.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Lynch acquired 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $864,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,700,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,943.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,480,000 shares of company stock worth $3,630,400. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

