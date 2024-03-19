EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $126,000 in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,101,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,242.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 385,073 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,925 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHI opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.