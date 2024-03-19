EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $139,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

EWJ stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.