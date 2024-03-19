EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $155,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $11,175,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $4,498,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7,772.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.