EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,560 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. TLS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. TLS Advisors LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 17,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP stock opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

