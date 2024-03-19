EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLCFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

