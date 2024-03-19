EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

