EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $58,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $292.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.39. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

