ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,176 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.94% of ePlus worth $67,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ePlus in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ePlus by 862.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Stock Down 1.3 %

PLUS opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.93. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at ePlus

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.86%. Analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $103,554.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUS

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.