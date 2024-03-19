Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cullinan Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.84) per share.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

CGEM stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. Cullinan Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 499.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,227. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

