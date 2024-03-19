Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grid Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GDYN. TheStreet upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

GDYN opened at $12.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.06 million, a P/E ratio of -422.86 and a beta of 0.96. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after buying an additional 2,585,803 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 166.5% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,046 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $13,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 113.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,482,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 789,373 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 266.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,025,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 745,942 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $208,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,760,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,195,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $208,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,760,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,195,379.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,960 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

