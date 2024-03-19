Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($7.54) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.58) per share.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $27.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,955. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

