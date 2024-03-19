Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $243.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $246.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Quanta Services by 1,494.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,893,000 after acquiring an additional 285,047 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Quanta Services by 715.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $10,543,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

