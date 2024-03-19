Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Schlumberger Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.
Schlumberger Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. Schlumberger has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,617,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,686,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,686 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
