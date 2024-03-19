Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Allbirds, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allbirds in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $107.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.88. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. FMR LLC grew its position in Allbirds by 384,979.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902,682 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allbirds by 1,721.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Allbirds by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. 22.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

