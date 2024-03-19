Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bruker Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bruker in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $92.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bruker has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 6.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

