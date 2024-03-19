Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Update

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $52,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

