Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 28th

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.18. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESP

Insider Transactions at Espey Mfg. & Electronics

In other Espey Mfg. & Electronics news, insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $152,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.