ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,257,600 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 5,809,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62,576.0 days.

ESR Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESRCF opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. ESR Group has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Get ESR Group alerts:

ESR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

Receive News & Ratings for ESR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.