Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Up 10.9% in February

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,200,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the February 14th total of 14,610,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $116.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

