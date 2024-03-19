Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $352,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 43.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 45,384 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 22.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 66,480 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $2,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

