EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $8.78 on Friday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.08.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $32,562.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,412 shares of company stock valued at $220,221. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 84,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

