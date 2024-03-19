EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.08. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $36,460.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,305,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,544,961.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $220,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 143.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 84,147 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 39.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EverCommerce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

