Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $434.67.

EG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Everest Group stock opened at $388.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.91. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Everest Group will post 62.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

In related news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,886,055,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

