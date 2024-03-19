Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $17.07 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Everest Group in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $17.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $17.00. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $62.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $19.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $66.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $79.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $388.19 on Monday. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.91.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

In other news, COO James Allan Williamson purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $352.50 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Allan Williamson bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

