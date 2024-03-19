EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 14,227 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 14,227 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $253,525.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 188,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EverQuote Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.