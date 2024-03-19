Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Lowered by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 234,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Eversource Energy by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Eversource Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

