F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Short Interest Up 11.5% in February

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 14th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 473,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,687. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.78. F5 has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

