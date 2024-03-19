FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $478.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $487.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $467.96 and its 200 day moving average is $454.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,805 shares of company stock worth $6,805,651 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

