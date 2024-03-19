FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,763 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.44% of FactSet Research Systems worth $79,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,805 shares of company stock worth $6,805,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $478.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $487.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.