Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.80

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.80 and traded as high as $14.77. Fanuc shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 292,800 shares trading hands.

Fanuc Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fanuc Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.