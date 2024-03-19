Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Roth Mkm

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.02. Fathom has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The business had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the first quarter worth $114,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

