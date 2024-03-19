FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,214.30

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,214.30 ($15.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,180 ($15.02). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,192 ($15.18), with a volume of 58,206 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Friday, March 1st.
FD Technologies Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Ryan Preston acquired 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.28) per share, for a total transaction of £20,820 ($26,505.41). Corporate insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.
About FD Technologies
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
