FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,214.30

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,214.30 ($15.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,180 ($15.02). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,192 ($15.18), with a volume of 58,206 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Friday, March 1st.

FD Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,230.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,214.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £334.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,980.00 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, insider Ryan Preston acquired 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.28) per share, for a total transaction of £20,820 ($26,505.41). Corporate insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

