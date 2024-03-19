Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.34. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 2,853,465 shares trading hands.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Up 6.5 %

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

