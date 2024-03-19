Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $11.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,727.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,894.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 29,617 shares of company stock worth $329,291 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:FMN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 255,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

