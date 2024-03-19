FedEx (FDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $253.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

