Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXFree Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TSE FRX opened at C$13.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$9.27 and a 52 week high of C$15.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.35.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

