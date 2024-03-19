Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Ferroglobe has a payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ferroglobe to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Down 0.9 %

GSM opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $830.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ferroglobe

About Ferroglobe

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.