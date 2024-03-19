FGI Industries (FGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

FGI Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FGI Industries stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. FGI Industries has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Institutional Trading of FGI Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

