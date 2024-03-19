Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,599,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 206,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 126,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,448,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

