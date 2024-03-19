Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

