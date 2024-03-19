Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 698.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Natixis increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 80.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Fidus Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

FDUS stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $601.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

About Fidus Investment

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.