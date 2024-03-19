Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

