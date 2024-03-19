Financial Review: American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -66.36% -13.55% -5.40% Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 64.78% 14.65% 11.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $64.00 million 0.24 -$45.90 million ($20.12) -0.33 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $57.15 million 5.12 $32.29 million $2.12 7.58

Risk and Volatility

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Strategic Investment. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

American Strategic Investment has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Strategic Investment and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33

American Strategic Investment presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.12%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. Given American Strategic Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Strategic Investment is more favorable than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats American Strategic Investment on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

(Get Free Report)

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.