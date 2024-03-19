FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 14th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 349,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
FingerMotion Stock Performance
NASDAQ FNGR opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of -0.58. FingerMotion has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.
FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter.
About FingerMotion
FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.
