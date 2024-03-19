FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 14th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 349,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

FingerMotion Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNGR opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of -0.58. FingerMotion has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FingerMotion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FingerMotion by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FingerMotion by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FingerMotion during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FingerMotion by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

