First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (FBTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
First Bankers Trustshares Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of FBTT stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. First Bankers Trustshares has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73.
First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile
