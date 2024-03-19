First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (FBTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of FBTT stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. First Bankers Trustshares has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73.

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

