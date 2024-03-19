First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 1.4 %

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $278.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

