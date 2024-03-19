First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 116 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 93.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 249.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 42.7% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 343,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 102,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.63. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $121.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

