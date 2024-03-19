First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,528 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

