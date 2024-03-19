First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 4,727 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,727 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $243,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 583,069 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 428,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $213.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $222.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.