First Hawaiian Bank Buys 4,316 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ePlus were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,376,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,924,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 40,259 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,250,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of ePlus by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $83.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

